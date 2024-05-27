Saanich and Victoria are among the 12 communities using The BC Government's new digital Building Permit Hub.

The hub went live Monday to allow communities to update the tool for their local requirements and permitting capability for builders is expected to come online this summer.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says its the first step towards a standarized building permit process across the province.

The hub is designed to standardize building-permit submission requirements across jurisdictions, automatically check that the permit application is complete and check compliance with key parts of the BC Building Code.

