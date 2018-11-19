BC Housing has taken the next step in bringing approximately 20 complex-care homes to Nanaimo.

The agency has applied for the permits needed to offer permanent housing with integrated health and social supports for people facing complex mental-health and substance-use challenges.

The proposed studio-style homes will each include a private bathroom and kitchenette, along with access to shared dining, amenity spaces, and on-site health services.

The building would be operated by a non-profit housing provider, with Island Health delivering clinical supports. Staff would be on site 24/7 to assist residents.