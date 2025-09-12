The BC Green Party will host a Leadership Debate from 2 to 4pm Saturday (Sept. 13), featuring leadership contestants Adam Bremner-Akins, Jonathan Kerr, and Emily Lowan.

The event is an opportunity for the public and media to hear directly from the candidates as they engage on the most pressing issues facing BC and share their vision for the future of the party.

The debate will take place at the Victoria Marriott Inner Harbour in downtown Victoria and will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person.

You can watch live here: bcgreens.ca/watchdebate