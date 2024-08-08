The B.C Green Party has selected Rob Botterell as the party's candidate for Saanich North and the Islands.

The party says the Victoria-born Botterell has over 25 years of experience representing First Nations and local governments. He has a degree in Political Science and an MBA at UBC, and also attended UVic Law School.



In a statement, the B.C. Greens say “Botterell emerged victorious against a strong opponent and fellow community leader, Stuart MacKinnon, who brought valuable ideas and passion to the race.”

He will try to hold Saanich North and the Islands for the Greens, which is currently held by MLA Adam Olsen who announced early this year that he would not be seeking re-election. Olsen has stated his support for Botterell.

The only other declared candidate for Saanich North and the Islands is David Busch running with the B.C. Conservatives. Busch ran as the federal Conservative candidate for Saanich-Gulf Islands in 2019 and 2021. The Saanich resident is a lawyer and previously a critical care nurse.

For the B.C. Greens, Botterell joins a growing slate of candidates on the South Island. Party leader Sonia Fursenau has changed ridings and will run in Victoria-Beacon Hill, Camille Currie is in Esquimalt-Colwood, David Evans in Juan de Fuca-Malahat, Dr. Lisa Gunderson in Oak Bay Gordon Head, Ned Taylor in Saanich South, and Christina Winter in Victoria-Swan Lake.