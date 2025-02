The BC Green Party has launched their leadership contest.

The party is now taking applications to replace Interim Leader Jeremy Valeriote.

Candidates have until the end of May to declare their interest.

Members in good standing as of August 10th, are eligible to vote between September 13th and September 23rd with results announced on September 24th.

The party has imposed a spending limit of 200 grand. Candidate fees will be 16 thousand plus a compliance deposit.