The Province plans to spend up to $5M on a new public-safety initiative focused on addressing street disorder and non-violent offences.

Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services, Terry Yung, says the new Community Safety and Targeted Enforcement (C-STEP) aims to help police strengthen operations that address robbery, shoplifting, theft and property damage, and the associated impacts on public safety, community well-being.

The initiative will also provide police with enhanced tools, technology and investigative resources to curb property crimes.

Funding can also support proactive patrols and increased police presence to improve physical and social conditions of public spaces by curbing disruptive or unlawful behaviours, such as open drug use or trafficking, indecent acts and public intoxication.