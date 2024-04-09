The Province says improvements being made to the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) program, including a one-time rental benefit of $430, will bring relief for families and seniors with low incomes, who are receiving a rent subsidy through the Rental Assistance Program and SAFER program.

Current recipients automatically qualify and no action is required.



Existing recipients will see an increase of approximately $110 per month, bringing the average monthly subsidy for existing clients to $310.

B.C.'s Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon says improvements to the SAFER program will make it available to more seniors by:

increasing the income limit for eligibility for SAFER from $33,000 to $37,240, so more seniors will be eligible for rental assistance;

increasing the minimum benefit from $25 to $50 a month or $600 a year;

rent ceilings, which help determine the amount of rental assistance for applicants, can now be reviewed and amended annually;

launch of a public awareness campaign to ensure more seniors are aware of the program.

Clients in the new, higher income ranges may receive an average subsidy of $190 per month.

The one-time benefit comes from a $12.3-million federal top-up for the Canada Housing Benefit, intended as one-time payments for low-income B.C. households in need.

The Province is providing $15.6-milion.