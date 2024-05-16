BC Ferries has a plan to avoid the cancelled sailings and long waits that plagued the crown corporation last summer.

BC Ferries President & CEO Nicolas Jimenez spoke with C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby Thursday morning about how the company plans to improve service this summer.

Jimenez alluded to issues with the Coastal Class vessels as the main reason for delays and cancellations in 2023 saying "when you use every single ship to make your scheduled sailings and you lose one of them, it creates real problems". The Coastal Renaissance returned to service on March 4, 2024, after being out since August 2023 due to the drive motor needing repairs.

BC Ferries president says they have hired over 1,200 staff this year, including 500 new positions for the summer. So far in 2024 Jimenez says staffing has improved and they've seen "cancelled sailings due to staff shortages down over 40 per cent".

Travelers will also see a four per cent fuel surcharge removed from all fares. Jimenez explains that is because BC ferries is in a place financially where they can remove this "fuel-hedging measure" for the summer season.

Jimenez says that they are "expecting more people, full stop" this spring and summer and are prepared to meet the increased demand.

Listen to the full interview here: