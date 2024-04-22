BC Ferries says they will restart engagement with Ferry Advisory Committee members and coastal communities.

The corporation reviewed safety and security protocols following a serious incident last fall. That's when a woman threatened to take a gun to a meeting on the Sunshine Coast.



Virtual meetings will take place in May and in-person community meetings will be taking place throughout June and July.

BC Ferries is also creating a new Community Prioritization Panel that will help prioritize the ideas that have come forward over the past few years.

The panel will deliver a final public report by Oct. 31 to help guide how BC Ferries reviews and makes decisions on changes needed to improve service and experience for customers