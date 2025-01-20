BC Ferries has announced a new dining experience that's expected to launch in the summer.

Seascapes will be a new on-board lounge with a $6 entry fee. The new lounge will be located in the former Pacific Buffet space on board the two Spirit class vessels.

BC Ferries says the lounge will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner and unlimited coffee, tea and fountain beverages. There will also be an assortment of local beer, wine and non-alcoholic craft beverages available for purchase separately.

The Pacific Buffet stopped service during the pandemic and never came back. BC Ferries says “in its final year of operation, the buffet attracted less than 9% of passengers on the Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay route and incurred an annual loss of $1.2 million.”

BC Ferries expects the new Seascapes lounge will be a money maker, “projected to generate approximately $1.3 million annually, directly supporting BC Ferries’ operational budget.”

If it works out, they say they might include the same idea on the Coastal Celebration.