BC Ferries spokesperson Jeff Groot suggested ferry fares could become unaffordable, unless the province chooses to step in again ahead of 2028.

He said a 30 per cent increase in ferry fares “would not be something we look at as affordable, but it is a problem we’ve known for a while has been growing.”

Groot noted the province has been helping keep rates low, but the systemic issue of fares not increasing enough to account for deteriorating assets was never solved. He says the province’s help will only last until 2028 as currently locked in.

“We expect those conversations to be ongoing. The nice thing is we’ve got a lot of time,” Groot said, describing the province is a good partner.

Short a vessel, the Queen of New Westminster, until at least the new year, Groot says there are not enough ferry trips to accommodate everyone travelling over the holidays. He suggested booking ahead and reserving Saver Fares if you are flexible about when you travel.

Groot also addressed the shift away from the ferry advisory committees, suggesting there has been a lot of “misinformation” floating around.

“Really what we’re looking to do is say, what kind of model do we need to go and have real conversations with people in the communities we serve,” he said, noting that moving away from a 30-plus-year-old model of ferry advisory committees doesn’t mean the end of community engagement. He suggested the new model they want to build would focus on hearing from a range of people and communities.

