BC Ferries has taken the next step in its New Major Vessels project.

The agency is continuing the procurement process for the first five of seven new vessels needed for its busiest routes, with the remaining two new vessels to be built in a later phase.



BC Ferries has designed the new vessels in collaboration with LMG Marin, a leading naval architecture and ship design firm, to be able to carry up to 360 standard-sized vehicles and 2,100 passengers. They say these would be “among the largest double-ended ferries in the world.”

Pre-qualified shipyards will now participate in the Request for Proposals process with contracts expected to be awarded in Spring 2025, subject to approval from the Ferry Commissioner. The first ship will be expected to start service in 2029, with all five in service by 2031.

They are also planning on worked to extend the operational life of two existing C-Class vessels, the Queen of Surrey and the Queen of Oak Bay, through local shipyards and contractors.