With some 430,000 passengers expected to travel with BC Ferries over the Easter long weekend, and 80 extra sailings added to transport them, BC Ferries is covering the bases to avoid any hiccups on the water over the next few days -- and beyond.

This, as the company’s unionized team members are set to receive a one-year, 7.75% general wage increase, which may help to boost morale on the water.



A company statement released Friday, March 29 says many positions will also receive extra “special increases"-- including some licensed mariners receiving up to an additional 10%.

Company officials say the move is to better reflect the significant daily contributions the employees make and more closely aligning their pay with compensation standards across the industry.

BC Ferries proactively agreed to re-open wage negotiations six months earlier than required in order to start to address wage disparities, improve the standard of living for its people and better compete in a challenging labour market for mariners.

The settlement will be in place by Sunday, March 31, and be retroactive to October 1.

“We know wages haven’t kept up for our people and that more was needed for us to get back to being an employer of choice. I’m grateful to our people for the patience they demonstrated over the last few months,” said Nicolas Jimenez, President and CEO of BC Ferries.

With over 1,000 new hires over the last 12 months, BC Ferries has already seen its cancellations due to crewing shortages drop by 37%.

Bargaining unit wages are currently scheduled to be negotiated twice more in the next 18 months, with a second wage reopener in April 2025 and the full collective agreement in October 2025