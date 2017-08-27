BC Ferries is moving forward with the engagement plan it announced in the fall.

Its starting with a new survey and the start of in-person community consultations.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and is open until March 18.

They will also host a series of in-person sessions at terminals, on vessels and in communities.

BC Ferries will use input gathered to put together a new engagement framework, which is set to launch in early May 2025.

To take part you can go to https://www.bcferriesprojects.ca/letsconnect