Strong winds across Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands today may put a dent in March Break & long weekend travel plans.

BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Victoria and Vancouver, the 10 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 12-noon sailing from Swartz Bay.

The company warns vessels for the 2 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 4 p.m. from Swartz Bay may also remain at dock.

An Environment Canada wind warning continues for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands.

Southeast gust of winds are expected to reach 90 km/h at times, tapering off to gust of 50km/h early this afternoon.