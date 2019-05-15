A Chinese company has won the contract to build vessels for BC Ferries.

China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards will build four New Major Vessels with delivery beginning in 2029.

The ships are replacements for four aging ships nearing the end of their service lives

Details of the contract aren't being released. BC Ferries says disclosing the total construction cost could compromise the agencies ability to secure the best value on future vessel procurements.

They do say the deal is within the approval limits provided by the BC Ferries Commissioner.