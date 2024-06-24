The Province is providing a financial boost next month to help families deal with rising expenses due to inflation.

Families will receive on average $445 more than last year with a one-year bonus added to BC Family Benefit payments.

About 340,000 families with children, 66,000 more than last year, will receive the benefit through monthly deposits in their bank accounts or mailed cheques starting in mid-July.

On average, families receive about $2,000 from the benefit per year, with amounts scaled based on net income and the number of children.

The BC Family Benefit is a payment from the Government of B.C. delivered to people by direct deposit or cheque as a payment from the Canada Revenue Agency and arrives as a combined payment with the federal Canada Child Benefit.

The Province is also making it faster and easier for people to access benefits and to connect to services to help save money with the launch of BC Benefits Connector.