The BC Dental Association has launched a public petition urging the Province to make critical changes to the Health Professions & Occupations Act and protect access to care in BC.

The association warns that the legislation, as it currently stands, could lead to fewer available professionals, longer wait times, and higher costs for patients.

The Association represents over 4000 dentists in BC.

Key concerns include the lack of meaningful consultation, the risk of regulatory changes deterring health care professionals from staying or coming to BC, unresolved issues around the complaints process, ministerial board appointments, and unclear bylaw consultation timelines.

BCDA President Dr. Anita Gartner, a pediatric dentist, noted the added pressures the legislation could create.

"In my practice, I care for young and vulnerable patients, and I see firsthand the challenges our profession faces—staff shortages, administrative burdens, and rising costs—all of which threaten to strain the system and affect access to care," said Dr. Gartner. "If the HPOA proceeds unchanged, it will only worsen these challenges, jeopardizing the care that so many families depend on."