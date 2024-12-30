The Province says eligible residents will get some help with their holiday bills in the coming weeks.

The quarterly climate action tax credit with payments is expected to arrive in bank accounts on or around this Friday, January 3.

Approximately 65% of families and individuals will benefit from the top up.

The average annual credit is an estimated $440 for individuals with no dependent children and $680 for single-parent families and $613 for multi-parent families.

Then around January 20, more than 340,000 families with lower or middle incomes will receive a BC Family Benefit payment -- now with a temporary cost-of-living bonus.

The 25% increase means an average of $445 more. A family of four can receive just over $3500 annually, while a single parent with one child can receive as much as $2688 per year.