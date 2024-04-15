A new poll by Liaison Strategies suggests the B.C. Conservative Party is nipping at the heels of the governing B.C. NDP.

The poll was released Friday and found the NDP leading overall with 38%, the Conservatives with 34%, BC United with 16%, and the Greens at 11%.



The numbers look different on Vancouver Island when you drill into regional results. On the Island, the BC NDP are leading with 41% followed by the Greens (20%), Conservatives (19%) and Greens (18%).

Outside of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, it's the Conservatives leading by 9 points over the NDP (39-30).

Conducted from April 2-3, 2024, the Liaison poll surveyed 1,105 British Columbia voters. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 2.94%, 19 times out of 20.

The provincial election is expected on or before October 19 this year.

David Valentin, principal at Liaison Strategies, says that the discussed some of the poll's details with CFAX 1070's Ryan Price.