The B.C. Conservatives say they're committed to expanding involuntary treatment as a way to deal with addiction and mental health crises.

Leader John Rustad says in a statement that "people of all ages are being abandoned to their addictions."



He says there's urgent need to "protect vulnerable British Columbians from the devastating effects of addiction," and that "the current system has failed not only youth but also adults who are struggling without adequate support."

The party says that, if elected, they would introduce laws to allow involuntary treatment for those at serious risk due to addiction, including youth and adults, to keep the most vulnerable safe.

Involuntary treatment is already allowed under B.C. law, but only under limited circumstances and for a limited certain duration.

The B.C. NDP, including under Premier David Eby, have explored expanding involuntary treatment but have since backed off from the position, facing pushback from groups like the B.C. Civil Liberties Association who argue such a move would violate Charter rights.



In the newly released B.C. Conservative announcement, they also promise to create “secure facilities designed for treatment of individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others, ensuring they receive proper care in a safe environment.” Further, they promise to “establish units to provide targeted care for those experiencing severe addiction or mental health crises, reducing emergency room pressure and providing better outcomes for those in need.”