BC Cancer Foundation volunteers will be going door-to-door in the Greater Victoria area sharing information on the monthly donor program.

The canvassers will be wearing ID badges and teal vests clearly labeled with BC Cancer Foundation logos.



The volunteers are asking residents to sign up for the monthly giving program. They will *not* ask for or accept cash at the door.

You will receive an email confirmation immediately when you sign up for monthly giving.

