The Better Business Bureau's Canada Risk Report showed that Canadians lost an average of $311 to scams in 2024 - an increase from $300 in 2023.

The report detailed the wide non-financial impacts of scams that had negatively affected the mental health of victims.

Cryptocurrency/investment scams, employment scams, and home improvement scams were the top 3 riskiest scams respectively in 2024, a repeat from 2023.

BBB reminds you to:

Do your research;

Never pay any upfront fees;

Don’t share any information or click on links from unsolicited messages from people you don’t know.

Also remain alert for high pressure sales tactics and if the offer is "Too good to be true?" - It likely isn't true.