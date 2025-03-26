The Better Business Bureau's Canada Risk Report showed that Canadians lost an average of $311 to scams in 2024 - an increase from $300 in 2023.
The report detailed the wide non-financial impacts of scams that had negatively affected the mental health of victims.
Cryptocurrency/investment scams, employment scams, and home improvement scams were the top 3 riskiest scams respectively in 2024, a repeat from 2023.
Also remain alert for high pressure sales tactics and if the offer is "Too good to be true?" - It likely isn't true.