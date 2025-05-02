A big military presence is expected downtown this weekend to remember and honour the sailors who served and sacrificed for our country.

Local military members will be participating in the Battle of the Atlantic ceremony at the B.C. Legislature.

Portions of Government Street and Belleville will be closed from 10a.m. to 12:30p.m. Sunday as the contingent marches into position for the ceremony.

Members from Maritime Forces Pacific, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Malahat, Regional Cadet Support Unit (Pacific), the Chief and Petty Officers’ Association, and the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy will be in attendance.

The Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s) Vancouver Island’s own regiment are holding two events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

A service of thanksgiving at 10:30a.m. Sunday at St Andrews Presbyterian Church will include the unveiling of a World War II memorial window.

Also, the Canadian Army will be rededicated together with three memorial windows for The Royal Canadian Navy, The Royal Canadian Air Force and The Merchant Navy.

At 7:30pm, Thursday. May 8, a memorial service for all those lost in WW2 will be held on the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at The Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s) memorial in Pioneer Square next to Christ Church Cathedral.