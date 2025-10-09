The Ministry of Transportation and Transit says Bamfield Main Road will re-open in just over two weeks from today -- on Friday, Oct. 24.

It has been closed to traffic since the 3500+ hectare Mount Underwood Wildfire forced the closure of the route in mid-August.

Officials say crews have made significant progress in recent weeks, including the removal of more than 1000 dangerous trees -- some very large -- from the slope alongside the corridor.

Also in the past week, crews discovered a sinkhole caused by burning organic material within the road base.

Repairs to that section will begin when tree removal is wrapped next week.

A new weather station has also been installed, which will to help monitor severe weather in the future.

The ministry is working closely with utility providers to develop a long-term solution for relocating temporary power lines.

The province update will be provided next week with more details about the timeline for reopening, but warns that short closures may still be necessary once the route does reopen.