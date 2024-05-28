Another established downtown Victoria business is closing this fall.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the owners of Baggins Shoes say after 53 years at the 580 Johnson Street location, the brick and mortar retail store will close permanently in October.



Founder Glen Lynch says the change comes as a result of the "increasingly challenging landscape faced by retail businesses, coupled with a decline in downtown foot traffic by an estimated 30-50% in recent years."

Lynch say despite the store's storied history and loyal customer base, the rising costs of operating a physical storefront, including skyrocketing rent prices, have presented insurmountable challenges.

Baggins Shoes will move forward with an online-only sales and expand their Custom Printshop.

Established in 1969, Baggins Shoes has been a cornerstone of the Victoria retail scene, offering one of the largest selections of Converse in the world, as well as other well establishedbrands like Vans, Herschel and Doc Martens.

Lynch is extending "a big thanks to those who've made the business great."