What appeared to be a kidnapping in downtown Victoria yesterday, has become a cautionary tale for wedding stag parties.

Numerous concerned citizens called 911 just after 10 a.m. Thursday (May 29) after watching a group of males place a bag over another man’s head -- and drag him into a white van near the Victoria Courthouse.

Given the nature of the incident, its proximity to a high-security area, several VicPD investigative units and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team descended on the site.

The white van was quickly located, the individuals tracked down. Officers determined the incident was: A bachelor party prank.

"We appreciate people wanting to have fun, but this took it too far." - Staff Sergeant Shawn Robson.

Victoria Police are thanking those who assisted with this investigation, including those who shared dashcam and CCTV footage.