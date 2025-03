Sidney Town Council has finalized its budget.

The general tax increase for the year was whittled down to 10.67 percent. That translates into a 191 dollar increase on the average residential tax bill.

It includes an operating budget of $31 million and a capital budget of $9.6 million.

Officials attribute the hike to construction inflation, improvements to police and fire protection and provincial downloading like 911 dispatch.

That cost alone is a 2.2 percent increase passed on to ratepayers.