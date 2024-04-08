Sneezing & wheezing through the months of spring? Later this month, experts will offer you some tips to find relief.

A free "Spring into Action: Strategies for Managing Allergies and Asthma" webinar happens at 11a.m. PT, Wednesday, April 24.

Asthma Canada CEO Jeffrey Beach, will be joined by renowned allergist and clinical immunologist and member of Asthma Canada's Medical and Scientific Advisory Committee, Dr. Andrew O'Keefe.

Topics to be covered include:

Respiratory allergies and how they affect asthma;

The impact of climate change on allergy seasons;

How allergies are assessed and diagnosed;

Management strategies for asthma and allergies;

Treatment options for asthma and allergies.

There will be a short time for questions & answers with Dr. O'Keefe at the end of the webinar.

If you have a question about asthma and allergies, you can send it when you register HERE