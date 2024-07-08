For Sunday July 7, Environment Canada says their Malahat weather station recorded a new record of 30.7, breaking the old record of 29.1 set in 2010



The same day, the Nanaimo area hit 33.3, breaking the old record of 32.2 set in 2010

And Qualicum Beach was also breaking July 7th record, hitting 30.6 and beating the old record of 29.1 set in 2010.

Environment Canada held a briefing Monday morning to update the heat situation. Meteorologist Armen Castellan said that, even though it's hot, this is nothing like the "heat dome" event that occurred in 2021.

"These temperatures can break a daily record but they're not necessarily breaking all-time records or all-time July records. That's where the distinction is between this event and what we saw in late June of 2021, where temperatures were reaching well above this and over several days," said Castellan .

He also said we're seeing overnight temperatures dropping into the mid-teens consistently on the coast, instead of staying hot overnight like they did during the heat dome.

Looking ahead, the Victoria area is expected to hit the 30 degree range again on Tuesday. But, after that, Castellan says cooling temperatures are on the way for Wednesday.

"We are going to see some impacts from the pacific, which really is Mother Nature’s air conditioner for the south coast, particularly Vancouver Island," said Castellan.