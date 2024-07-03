This is bad timing for the first summer heat wave expected across Southern Vancouver Island this weekend.

A Health Canada recall involves more than 5500 heat pumps due to a potential risk of excessive heat exposure.



Nine models are affected under the brands Amana and Daikin. Four under the Goodman brand pumps.

The products were sold between May 2022 and this April.

There have been no injury reports or reported incidents of overheating.

An update is available for the affected products.

Health Canada suggests you turn off any unit that has not yet received the update, unless there's a dire need for air-conditioning.