The summer solstice arrives at 7:42 pm Friday, June 20.

On that day, the Earth reaches its maximum tilt toward the sun, allowing for more hours of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere.

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Victoria will be celebrated from 10am to 3pm Friday at Royal Roads University. Expect good food, dance, drumming, and storytelling.

The traditional canoe landing protocol practice at Esquimalt Lagoon 10:40am Friday will be led by Lekwungen (Songhees Nation) Elder Butch Dick.

Solstice & Song, Wild Child Playgroup’s outdoor community gathering is planned from 5pm-7pm Friday at Craigflower-Kosapsom Park.

It's a family-themed fundraiser offering live music, food, drinks, and a raffle.

Wild Child is a nonprofit nature playgroup, creating community and supporting parents in connecting their children with nature.

The Church of Truth-Community of Conscious Living is hosting a song & community potluck at 7pm Friday.

The District of Sooke will host a 15-min. guided Summer Solstice Walk at 10am Saturday. Participants will meet at Journey Middle School parking lot off Throup Road.