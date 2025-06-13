The protest centred around spending $11.2-M to renovate Centennial Square, which would require the removal of the massive tree and the fountain, to allow for the installation of a playground and splash pad.

On CFAX1070 Friday, Mayor Marianne Alto says there's no timeline yet for the project, but adds council won't deviate from its original plan - which include the tree removal.

"Let me be clear. The plan that council has endorsed is in the public, and that's what's on the books, and that's what's intended to be proceeded on at this point. It does include removing the Sequoia tree, and replacing it with a dozen other trees." - Victoria Mayor Alto.

According to the City's website, the deadline for construction proposal submissions for the Centennial Square Revitalization Project closed on Monday, June 2.

Three different Change.org petitions to save the tree & fountain have garnered nearly 9000 signatures to date.