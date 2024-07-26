BC's top doctor is ending the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says any remaining restrictions, including the vaccination requirement for health-care workers, are being rescinded.



On the heels of this decision, the Province is making it immediately mandatory for health-care workers to disclose their immunization status.

The mandatory reporting requirement includes doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, volunteers and contractors.

Health-care workers must report their vaccination status for COVID-19 and influenza.

Health-care workers must report whether they have been vaccinated or have previously contracted: measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, whooping cough (pertussis) and/or chicken pox (varicella).

The requirement to report will be phased in, beginning with the immediate collection of immune-status records for all new hires and appointees.

The Province says workers who were terminated because they did not comply with previous orders requiring COVID-19 immunization, can apply and be hired for positions.