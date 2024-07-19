The 35th annual Art Gallery Paint-In presented by TD Bank Group takes place Saturday.

About 40,000 people are expected to attend along Moss Street in Fairfield.

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria is inviting you to explore an entire day filled with creativity, music, and fun on Moss Street, from Fort Street to Clover Avenue.

This year, over 160 talented artists from Vancouver and the Gulf Islands will showcase their works, covering an impressive range of disciplines from painting and sculpture to drawing and ceramics.

Moss Street will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., during which time parking is not permitted.

Bike parking is available on Fort Street at Central Middle School.

The Art Gallery will also opens its doors at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with admission by donation .A full schedule of events will be on tap inside the building, including gallery tours and a show and sale with over 70 local artists.

Details here : www.aggv.ca/art-gallery-paint-in-2024/