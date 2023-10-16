Friday night, while patrolling the injunction area around the Walbran Forest Service Road, police located a cantilever structure across a bridge and a tripod structure in the middle of the road blocking both directions in and out of the cut block where the companies were conducting work.

The person in the tripod was arrested for allegedly breaching the court-ordered injunction and subsequently released at scene on conditions while the other structure was removed.

Saturday,a woman entered a tree structure forcing workers to pause. Police were able to safely extract the woman and was arrested for allegedly breaching the court-ordered injunction. She was released at scene on conditions, and workers were able to resume their operation.