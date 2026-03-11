A 54-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a senior in Port Hardy in 2024.

On October 6, 2024, Port Hardy RCMP received a report of an injured person located on a path near Rupert Street.

The victim, 84-year-old Real Menard, died later in hospital.

Fast forward to last Friday, (March 6), when Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigators, with assistance from Prince Rupert RCMP, arrested one man in that city.

John Jensen remains in custody pending his next court appearance.