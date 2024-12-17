Another storm is hitting Victoria and the rest of the B.C. Coast, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Parts of Vancouver Island could expect between 50 to 100 millimetres by Wednesday.

Meteorologist with Environment Canada Lisa Erven says that rainfall will pick up Tuesday evening and overnight into Thursday morning. But the storm should ease up later into Wednesday morning.

Looking further into the forecast, Erven says it's unlikely we will see a white Christmas in the Victoria area. "I'd say the chances are quite low right now."

"When I look at the weather pattern over the next 10 days, we're actually going to stay in this stormy pattern. Quite a few systems coming off the Pacific and running over Vancouver Island. So, when that happens, we typically get temperatures that are moderated by the ocean. If temperatures are staying above zero it mean precipitation that falls out of those storm systems is going to fall in the form of rain."

That said, the rain in Victoria over the Christmas period could come down as snow in the mountains.