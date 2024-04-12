Do you have some good ideas on improving in your neighbourhood? The Victoria Foundation’s latest annual survey, Victoria’s Vital Signs, is now online.

The survey asks residents to share their opinion on a dozen different areas related to quality of life in the region, including housing, safety, health and wellness, and sense of belonging.



Residents living in the CRD can fill out a short or long version of the survey.

The 2024 theme for the Vital Signs program focuses on actions that need to be taken today so that Greater Victoria is better for our grandkids and future generations.

Survey responses are gathered to produce a comprehensive Victoria's Vital Signs report, which combines public opinion and statistics to provide a snapshot of livability and well-being in Greater Victoria.

Click HERE to participate. The survey closes at noon Friday, May 31.