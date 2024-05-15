As the weather warms up and more roadwork gets underway across B.C., drivers need to be aware of the rules around driving through work zones.

Road Safety at Work has launched their annual Cone Zone safety awareness campaign. The campaign aims to make drivers aware of the laws that protect roadside workers.

On Wednesday, C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby spoke with Trace Acres, Program Director for Road Safety at Work, which manages the campaign with the support of the Work Zone Safety Alliance.

Acres says that they're reminding drivers to avoid speeding, aggressive and distracted driving, and to obey flag persons and traffic signs. He pointed out that preventable injuries and deaths of roadside workers still happen every year in the province.

On May 17, 2023 an Oak Bay municipal worker was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while inspecting a manhole cover in Oak Bay.

Road Safety at Work kicked off the campaign with Surrey police this week and in just two hours handed out 42 tickets, including more than 31 given to driver using cell phones behind the wheel. Acres says this is a result of drivers being impatient, but it is unacceptable with roadside workers just "a few feet away".

Listen to the full interview: