Carol Todd is joining a U.S. lawsuit that is targeting social media giants such as Meta and Snapchat to get accountability for harms they've caused to teenagers.

Todd, the mother of Amanda Todd, a B.C. teenager who tragically died by suicide after enduring online bullying and extortion, continues to champion online safety for children.

In 2009 Amanda, then 12, fell victim to online predation and harassment. Since Amanda's tragic death in 2012, Carol Todd has worked to raise awareness about the dangers of online platforms and the need for increased accountability. Her efforts have led her to join a lawsuit filed by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a US-based law firm, which alleges that social media platforms have failed to protect children from harm.

The lawsuit, which names Todd's family among 11 plaintiffs, argues that the algorithms used by these platforms contribute to the ability of predators to target and exploit children. Todd emphasizes the lack of adequate safeguards and the need for tech companies to prioritize the safety of young users. She draws parallels to the 10-year legal battle against Amanda's perpetrator, Aydin Coban, highlighting the long and arduous process of seeking justice for victims of online abuse.

Beyond the lawsuit, Todd is also a vocal advocate for the passage of Canada's Online Harms Act, Bill C-63. This legislation aims to create a safer online environment by addressing issues such as hate speech and online harassment. While the Act has faced opposition from some political parties, Todd stresses its importance in establishing a regulatory framework for online safety and holding tech companies accountable for their role in protecting users.

Carol Todd joined C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby on Tuesday to talk about the ongoing fight for online protection for children.