West Shore RCMP have an update on the cause of more than 10-hour long power outage in East Sooke overnight.

Officers say an alleged impaired driver knocked down a hydro pole near the 1400-block of Kangaroo Rd in Metchosin just before 8 last night - cutting power to hundreds of homes & businesses in the area.

Officers say the driver, a 38-year-old woman behind the wheel of a 2024 Grand Jeep Cherokee, was exhibiting signs of alcohol impairment.

Police say, luckily, one was seriously injured in the collision.