Nanaimo RCMP say Marcel Trudeau, 48, will make his first court appearance today, charged with Assault and Dangerous Driving in connection with a shocking incident two months ago.

On Saturday, August 2, a senior riding a bicycle was shoved from behind by a passing motorcyclist.

It caused the cyclist to lose control. He hit the curb and crashed face first and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist did not stop.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Departure Bay Road and Granite Park Road. Luckily it was captured by dashcam video from a passing vehicle.

The video garnered lots of attention after being posted on social media.