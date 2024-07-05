The Capital Regional District has expanded the blue-green bloom warning to now include Elk Lake.

The bloom warning was previously limited to Beaver Lake in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park.

Visitors are advised to avoid contact with blue green algae and to keep animals on a leash to prevent them from drinking or swimming in the lake until the advisory has been lifted.

The blue-green toxins may cause a range of symptoms, including headaches and abdominal pain in humans, and can lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.