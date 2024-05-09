Drivers in Esquimalt have every right to say "Argh!" this weekend -- if they end up gridlocked by the communities annual pirate pillage.

Expect some road closures and traffic disruptions along Esquimalt Road from 10-noon Saturday for the annual Buccaneer Days parade.



The parade starts on Dominion Road around 10 a.m. and winds its way along Esquimalt Road to Admirals Road.

VicPD officers and reserve constables will be onsite to control traffic flow and ensure pirates of all ages stay safe.

Buccaneer Days events beginning at noon Friday with a community BBQ Lunch at the Rec Centre.

A midway will be set up 3pm Friday until 6pm Sunday in the parking lot at Archie Browning Sports Centre.

Live music featuring four Celtic-style bands goes 11am-5pm Saturday inside at the curling rink.

New this year is a Park and Ride located at the Canteen Road parking lot.

A shuttle (by donation) runs every 30 minutes from 8a.m.Saturday to 5:30p.m. Sunday from Canteen Road to Buccaneer Days with drop off near the concession at Bullen Park.

Click HERE for more information.