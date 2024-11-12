BC's Seniors Advocate is asking people to share their perceptions and experiences on ageism to better understand how it impacts the older generation.

"Seniors have told us they're struggling with the cost-of-living, affordable housing, accessing health care, ageing in place, and other issues that arise as they grow older," said BC Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt. “Ageism can impact an older person's self-worth, independence, safety, mental and physical health, social life and even financial well-being."

Age discrimination is noticed most often in the workplace; exclusion in social situations; in society through age-related jokes and insults; making decisions for, instead of with, older people; stereotypes in advertising, movies or media; or abuse through fraud or being denied care.

Many older people report feeling dismissed and invisible.

"Ageism is often referred to as the last socially-acceptable form of prejudice and we want to change that.” – BC Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt.

A short survey will remain open until December 13. Paper copies are also available upon request.