An advocate for getting rid of the time change said today (March 7) she is hopeful her movement could pick up some steam after the logic of alignment with our province’s best trading partners seems a bit more shakey.

Previously, premier David Eby has wanted to keep time with the United States and chose not to move on the issue.

Tara Holmes said she has a feeling Eby is more open to the idea of being a leader on stopping the time change after he made comments to the media saying he would “ponder” it, in the context of our changing relationship with the U.S.

“I didn’t like the reason we were holding off anyways. This whole trading partner things is hogwash to me. I really truly believe we don’t need trading partners to be on the same time as us, because business is done 24/7. Look, Alberta is an hour difference, over in Ontario—and right now we are talking about interprovincial trading and to make that easier, and Saskatchewan doesn’t even touch their clocks for goodness sakes.”

She’s calling on Eby to enact the bill former premier John Horgan wrote on the issue.

Holmes was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby today (March 7):