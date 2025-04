Four days of advance voting for the 45th federal general election opens today. (April 18)

Advance polls are open each day from 9 to 9 today thru Monday.

Unlike in some provincial and municipal elections, in federal elections, electors may only vote at their assigned polling station.

You can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca website.

To vote, you must prove your identity and address. So bring ID with you.