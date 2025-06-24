To mark the 45th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, adidas is re-releasing the iconic Orion shoe he wore.

The famous footwear will go on sale at 7 a.m. PT Thursday (June 26) on the adidas Canada website for $145 -- while supplies last.

Terry’s classic Orion shoe was last released in 2020 to honour the 40th anniversary.

The limited-edition navy blue and white shoes feature the words "Terry Fox" in gold and sport commemorative shoelaces.

All proceeds will directly support life-changing cancer research in Canada. The 45th annual Terry Fox Run takes place on Sunday, September 14.

Registered participants who secure 45 sponsors by September 15, will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a pair of the limited-edition adidas Orion shoes.