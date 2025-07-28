Already a source of insightful commentary and engaging discussions about all matters in the capital region, the podcast is now available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify into addition to it’s flagship iHeartRadio platform.

This expansion ensures that listeners can access Adam Stirling's unique perspective regardless of their preferred podcast app. Subscribe now and never miss an episode!

“We are thrilled to get Adam’s podcast out to as many listeners as possible,” said CFAX 1070 Program Director Brad Challoner. “Listeners have been asking for different ways to consume the show and we’re happy to answer the call.”

Adam Stirling is heard live weekdays from 11 AM to 3 PM on CFAX 1070 and the iHeartRadio app. And the Adam Stirling Show Podcast is now available wherever you get your podcasts.